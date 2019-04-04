Pereira is being held back in extended spring training until he can be sent to a short-season league in June, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees were very aggressive in assigning Pereira to the Appalachian League as a 17-year-old last year, and while he held his own, he didn't perform well enough to earn an assignment to Low-A to start this season. He will likely be sent to the New York-Penn League, but could get a taste of Low-A before the end of the year.