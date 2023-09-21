Pereira (hamstring) is out of the lineup again Thursday versus the Blue Jays.
Pereira was supposed to get regular playing time with the Yankees down the stretch, but he has been sidelined for a full week now because of a low-grade hamstring strain. Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial and Jake Bauers will start across the outfield Thursday.
