The Yankees optioned Pereira to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Pereira struck out in all three of his plate appearances during Sunday's Grapefruit League matchup with the Red Sox, capping off a poor camp that saw him go 5-for-30 with 14 strikeouts. The 22-year-old had a .937 OPS at Triple-A last season and could receive another look with the Yankees if they deal with any outfield injuries.