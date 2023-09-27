Pereira is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial and Aaron Judge will start across the outfield for the visiting Yankees. Pereira went 0-for-3 on Tuesday at Toronto and has slashed just .156/.244/.208 across his first 86 major-league plate appearances this year.
More News
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Remains out Sunday•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Out of lineup again Friday•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Sits again with hamstring injury•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Everson Pereira: Still out Tuesday•