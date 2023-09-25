Pereira (hamstring) is starting in left field and batting ninth Monday against the Diamondbacks in his return to the lineup.

It's the first start since Sept. 14 for Pereira, who has been dealing with a nagging hamstring issue. Worth noting is that it's a rainy forecast in New York on Monday, so it's possible the rookie outfielder's return will be pushed back again. For now, though, he's back in there following a long absence.