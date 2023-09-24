Pereira (hamstring) isn't in the Yankees' lineup Sunday against Arizona.
Pereira hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 14 as a result of his hamstring injury, but the Yankees are seemingly holding out on putting him on the injured list. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start in left field Sunday and bat sixth.
