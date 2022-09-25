Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Montas (shoulder) has yet to resume a throwing program, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The 29-year-old landed on the injured list last week with shoulder inflammation and received a cortisone injection, and the fact he has yet to resume throwing makes it increasingly unlikely he'll be able to return before the end of the regular season as previously hoped. Montas remains without an official return timeline, though Boone also said the right-hander likely won't be built up beyond 40 pitches before the first round of the playoffs.