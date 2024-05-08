Montas (2-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

Montas wound up spending the minimum 15 days on the IL after he was struck by a line drive in his last start, resulting in a bruised forearm. The 31-year-old right-hander was sharp in his return, though he'd ultimately wind up with the loss as the Reds' offense couldn't break through against Zac Gallen. Montas now sports a 3.55 ERA with a 1.30 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across his first six starts (25.1 innings) with Cincinnati. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Giants on Sunday in his next outing.