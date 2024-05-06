Montas (forearm) is listed as the scheduled starter for Tuesday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.
Montas, who has been on the injured list since April 22, threw a couple of sessions last week. That was apparently enough to avoid a rehab stint and jump back into the rotation.
