Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Drives in three
Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI Thursday against the Red Sox.
Sanchez is now 4-of-9 with seven RBI over his past two games after going just 1-for-31 during his prior eight games. His strikeout rate has been well down to start the season and his low average was largely the result of a .063 BABIP entering Thursday's game. Although his hard hit rate has dipped in the early going, there's no reason to panic over Sanchez's slow start and he already seems to be working out of it.
