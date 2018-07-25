Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Likely out until late August
Sanchez (groin) is expected to remain on the 10-day disabled list at least until late August, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a right groin strain. General manager Brian Cashman stated the Yankees are hopeful Sanchez could return near the end of August, although it could be longer. Until then, they'll ride with Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka behind the dish.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out at least two weeks•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Heads back to DL•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out Tuesday in possible benching•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: May have reinjured groin•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Back from injury•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers twice in pair of rehab games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...