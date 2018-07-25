Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Likely out until late August

Sanchez (groin) is expected to remain on the 10-day disabled list at least until late August, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a right groin strain. General manager Brian Cashman stated the Yankees are hopeful Sanchez could return near the end of August, although it could be longer. Until then, they'll ride with Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka behind the dish.