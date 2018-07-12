Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Progresses to next step
Sanchez (groin) ran the bases prior to Thursday's matchup with Cleveland, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Sanchez took a big step forward, as it's the first time he's managed to navigate the bases since suffering the injury. He's certainly on track to begin a rehab stint over the weekend, with a return from the disabled list likely after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Continues to ramp up activity•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes on-field batting practice•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Could begin rehab assignment this weekend•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hitting and catching but not running•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Expected back after break•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out 3-to-4 weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...