Stanton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-0 win over the Padres.

Stanton hit the last of the Yankees' three third-inning homers off Yu Darvish. Over the last 15 games, Stanton has gone deep seven times while adding 11 RBI and eight runs scored. He's more than doubled his homer total for the year in that span -- the designated hitter is now at 13 long balls in 2024. He's added a .246/.295/.520 slash line with 29 RBI, 23 runs scored, eight doubles and no stolen bases over 183 plate appearances.