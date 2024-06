Stanton went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run Wednesday in an 11-5 win over the Royals.

Stanton flexed his power with a 449-foot two-run blast in the fifth inning. It was his second straight game with a home run after an ugly weekend set against the Dodgers during which he went 0-for-14 with seven punchouts. Stanton is up to 17 homers and 40 RBI on the campaign along with a .233/.288/.491 slash line.