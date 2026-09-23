Stanton (calf) is taking live batting practice at Double-A Somerset with the possibility of being available in some capacity for next week's AL Wild Card Series, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Stanton will close the regular season on the 60-day injured list after straining his left calf in August while rehabbing a right calf strain. Despite the ongoing injury issues, it sounds like Stanton could serve as the designated hitter or perhaps as a bench bat during the first round of the playoffs. Aaron Judge (calf) is not expected to be ready for the wild-card round.