Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Starts light baserunning

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Stanton (calf) "started the introduction to [running] some bases," MLB.com reports.

In addition to taking live batting practice, Stanton had already been doing some running in the outfield. His ability to begin a baserunning progression represents another step forward as he works his way back from a right calf strain, which has kept him on the shelf since April 28. The Yankees remain optimistic that Stanton will be activated from the injured list before the end of August, but a clearer target date for his return likely won't come into focus until he heads out on a rehab assignment.