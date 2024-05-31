Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
Stanton has struggled as of late, going 1-for-20 with eight strikeouts over his last five games, and he's now down to .225/.275/.471 for the season. Trent Grisham will start in center field Friday while Aaron Judge serves as the designated hitter against Giants right-hander Jordan Hicks.
