Stanton is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
Juan Soto is getting a day at designated hitter as he eases back into the Yankees' lineup, and manager Aaron Boone has opted against using Stanton in the outfield, so he'll begin this one on the bench. Stanton went 0-for-14 with seven strikeouts in the weekend series versus the Dodgers.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Pops 14th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting Friday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Clubs another homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 12th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs another long ball Saturday•