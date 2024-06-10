Share Video

Stanton is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Juan Soto is getting a day at designated hitter as he eases back into the Yankees' lineup, and manager Aaron Boone has opted against using Stanton in the outfield, so he'll begin this one on the bench. Stanton went 0-for-14 with seven strikeouts in the weekend series versus the Dodgers.

