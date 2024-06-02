Stanton went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

Stanton padded the Yankees' lead with an eighth-inning blast. Prior to Saturday, he was stuck in a 1-for-20 slump over the previous five games. Stanton is up to 14 homers, 31 RBI, 24 runs scored, eight doubles and no stolen bases while slashing .231/.279/.487 over 52 contests this season.