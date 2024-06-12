Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 10-1 win against Kansas City.

Stanton produced an RBI on a fielder's choice in the first inning and added a 446-foot solo blast in the seventh. It was a positive bounce-back after the slugger went 0-for-14 with seven strikeouts during the weekend's three-game series versus the Dodgers. Stanton's .229 batting average on the season isn't ideal, but he's tied for ninth in the league with 16 homers and has added 38 RBI along with 29 runs through 245 plate appearances.