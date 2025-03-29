Stanton (elbows/calf) has been hitting indoors, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone relayed Thursday that Stanton had resumed swinging a bat, and Boone clarified Saturday that those swings have been indoors out of a batting cage rather than just dry swings. Boone also stated that Stanton has had "a good couple of weeks" as the slugger works his way back from tennis elbow in both of his arms. There's still no timeline for when Stanton may be able to return to game action, but Boone's updates suggest that the 35-year-old is at least making progress after he was unable to take part in any exhibition contests this spring.