Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Awaiting MRI results
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton (calf) could still be placed on the 10-day injured list, pending the results of an MRI he underwent Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Stanton will miss a third straight start Monday against the Rangers due to a right calf injury he suffered Friday versus the Astros. The Yankees will wait until after Monday's contest to make a decision on an IL move. Jasson Dominguez is starting at designated hitter Monday in Stanton's stead and would be in line for regular playing time if Stanton's absence is extended.
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