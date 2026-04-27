Stanton (calf) could still be placed on the 10-day injured list, pending the results of an MRI he underwent Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Stanton will miss a third straight start Monday against the Rangers due to a right calf injury he suffered Friday versus the Astros. The Yankees will wait until after Monday's contest to make a decision on an IL move. Jasson Dominguez is starting at designated hitter Monday in Stanton's stead and would be in line for regular playing time if Stanton's absence is extended.