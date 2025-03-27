Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Stanton (elbows/calf) has resumed swinging a bat but has "still got a ways to go" before he returns, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Stanton picked up a calf injury earlier this month, but it's tennis elbow in both arms that's the biggest culprit of a likely long-term absence. He does appear to finally be making progress, but there is no timetable for the designated hitter's return. Ben Rice is expected to be the Yankees' primary DH while Stanton is out.