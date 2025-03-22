Stanton (elbow/calf) has yet to resume baseball activities, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

While Stanton has been receiving treatment, he hasn't picked up a bat while continuing to work through tennis elbow in both arms and a calf injury. There's been no mention of when the slugger may be able to do any sort of swinging, and his return to game action is seemingly at least multiple months away. Stanton is certain to begin the campaign on the injured list and may ultimately need to undergo season-ending surgery if other treatments don't provide adequate improvement.