Stanton (elbows) took batting practice on the field Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.
It appears to be the first time he's taken on-field batting practice since he required three rounds of platelet-rich plasma injections to address torn tendons in both of his elbows. Stanton will eventually need a rehab assignment, and it's not clear when he might be ready for that.
