Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers and scores twice
Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of runs in Saturday's victory over the Blue Jays.
Stanton launched his 32nd bomb of the year with a fourth-inning shot off Sean Reid-Foley. He has seven homers in his last 12 games. He also singled and scored on Miguel Andujar's third-inning double.
