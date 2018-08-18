Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers and scores twice

Stanton went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a pair of runs in Saturday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Stanton launched his 32nd bomb of the year with a fourth-inning shot off Sean Reid-Foley. He has seven homers in his last 12 games. He also singled and scored on Miguel Andujar's third-inning double.

More News
Our Latest Stories