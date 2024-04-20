Stanton isn't in the Yankees' lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
Stanton turned in an 0-for-4 performance at the plate during Friday's victory over the Rays, and he'll get a breather during Saturday's contest. Aaron Judge will take over as New York's designated hitter, allowing Trent Grisham to start in center field and bat sixth.
