Stanton went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in New York's win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Stanton followed up Aaron Judge's two-run homer with a solo shot of his own just two batters later in the bottom of the first, giving the Yankees an early 3-0 lead. He also added two singles in the contest, giving the slugger his first multi-hit performance of the season. Stanton had gone hitless through New York's first three games to open this month and is still hitting just .214 on the season after Saturday's three-hit effort.