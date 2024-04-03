Stanton is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Arizona.
Stanton has been slow out of the gate this season, going 3-for-20 with an 11:1 K:BB, although one of those hits was a home run. The Yankees will give Aaron Judge a start at designated hitter Wednesday, with Trent Grisham getting the call in center field.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Will sit Saturday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Belts first homer of season•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Mashes three homers•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slimmed down during offseason•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting again for finale•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sits again Saturday•