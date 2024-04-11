Stanton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Marlins.
Stanton generated an extra-base hit for the fifth consecutive game, with Wednesday's coming via a solo homer off Bryan Hoeing in the sixth frame. Through 11 games, Stanton boasts a .605 slugging percentage which would be his best since 2017 if it holds.
