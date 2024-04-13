Stanton isn't in the Yankees' lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Stanton will get a breather after recording a hit in each of the Yankees' last five games, going 8-for-19 with three homers and seven RBI in that span. He'll likely return to the lineup for Game 2, but in the meantime Aaron Judge will fill in as New York's DH, allowing Trent Grisham to start in center field.
