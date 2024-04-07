Stanton went 1-for-4 with a grand slam during Sunday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Stanton launched his second homer in as many days, following up Saturday's solo home run with a monstrous grand slam. He now trails Manny Machado for the most grand slams by an active player by one with 11. After submitting batting averages of .211 and .191 the past two seasons, Stanton's fantasy value will likely be tied to his home run total once again this season after going 7-for-32 (.219) at the plate through eight games.