Stanton is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Baltimore, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Stanton is getting Thursday off after he went 1-for-10 with a 3:2 K:BB in the first three games of the series. Aaron Judge will get a day out of the outfield and will replace Stanton as the Yankees' designated hitter.
