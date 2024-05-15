Stanton went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Twins.

Stanton launched a 427-foot homer in the third inning off Chris Paddack for his ninth long ball of 2024. The 34-year-old still owns a huge 34 percent strikeout rate, but he owns a .236 batting average and is slugging .471 -- both would be his best tallies since 2021. Stanton has hit safely in eight of his last nine games.