Stanton is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Stanton started the previous four games and will sit Tuesday after he went 5-for-15 with two doubles and two homers during that span. Aaron Judge will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Trent Grisham starts in center field.
