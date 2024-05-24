Stanton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-0 win against Seattle.

Stanton crushed a 445-foot solo shot to center field in the second inning to plate the first run of the contest. The homer was his 12th of the campaign, half of which have come over his past 14 contests. Over that span, Stanton is slashing .288/.327/.673 with nine RBI and seven runs in addition to the six homers.