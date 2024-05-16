Stanton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Stanton will get a breather for the day game after a night game, ceding his spot in the lineup to Trent Grisham, who will man center field while Aaron Judge slots into Stanton's usual role at designated hitter. After making 33 starts in the corner outfield in 2023, Stanton has been deployed exclusively at DH through the first quarter of the 2024 season. Given Stanton's lengthy injury history, the Yankees will likely look to keep him in a non-defensive role so long as the likes of Judge, Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo all maintain health.