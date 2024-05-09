Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-4 win against Houston.

Stanton hit one of three homers for New York in the victory, taking Spencer Arrighetti deep for a 447-foot solo blast in the third inning. It was the second straight game with a long ball for the slugger, and he extended his modest hitting streak to five games. Stanton has struck out 10 times in 20 at-bats over that stretch, so he's far from locked in at the plate, but three of his five hits during the streak have gone for extra bases.