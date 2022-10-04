Stanton will sit for the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against Texas.
The Yankees are resting several veterans during the afternoon game, as there's no sense in overworking anybody late in the season with the team locked into the second seed in the American League. Aaron Judge will rest his legs in Stanton's usual designated hitter spot.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Solo shot in win•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 29th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Receives Sunday off•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Goes deep against Red Sox•