Stanton is out of the lineup again for Monday's contest against the Diamondbacks.
Stanton has now been out of the lineup for two straight games and three of the last four contests as he battles through a slump at the dish. Aaron Judge is getting a start at designated hitter while Oswaldo Cabrera covers right field.
