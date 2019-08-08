Yankees' Gio Urshela: Tees off on Orioles for three XBH
Urshela (leg) went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and four RBI in the Yankees' 14-2 win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
Returning to the lineup for the first time in three days after he battled some leg soreness, Urshela looked plenty healthy en route to becoming the 11th Yankees player this season to turn in a multi-homer performance against Baltimore. The cushy matchup at Camden Yards certainly helped Urshela, but the third baseman has more than held his own under higher-caliber competition this season. With a .910 OPS to go along with serviceable defense, Urshela has been an even better asset at the hot corner than the injured Miguel Andujar (shoulder) was during a banner rookie campaign in 2018.
