Yankees' Gio Urshela: Viewed as primary third baseman
Urshela will enter spring training as the presumed starting third baseman for the Yankees, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
General manager Brian Cashman confirmed the starting job at third base heading into 2020 is Urshela's to lose after the 28-year-old hit .314/.355/.534 with 21 home runs across 132 games for the Yankees in 2019.
