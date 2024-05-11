Urshela (hamstring) was with the Rays doing glovework drills Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Urshela has played two games in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo. He played at third base in his last outing Friday and went 1-for-3. Urshela is scheduled to play for Toledo on Sunday as he continues to work his way back from a strained right hamstring he sustained April 19 against the Twins.