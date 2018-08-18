Torres went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Blue Jays.

Torres has been in a slump at the plate over his past 10 games, as his batting average has dropped 20 points (.279 to .259) over that stretch. Despite this, he's recorded a base knock in each of his past two contests, so perhaps this is a sign he's beginning to turn things around. Torres is slashing .259/.324/.490 through 84 games in 2018.