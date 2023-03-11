Bader's oblique strain is expected to keep him out for approximately six weeks, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Bader was sent for tests Thursday after feeling tightness in his left oblique. The given timeline means Bader is all but a lock to begin the year on the injured list and likely won't make his season debut until late April at the earliest. Aaron Judge or Aaron Hicks could slide to center in his absence.

