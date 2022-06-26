Kiner-Falefa sustained a finger injury during Sunday's win over the Astros, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 with a run during Sunday's victory, but manager Aaron Boone revealed after the game that the shortstop sustained a finger injury on a bunt attempt. Although the 27-year-old remained in the game, Boone said that there is some concern about Kiner-Falefa's injury. If he's forced to miss time, Marwin Gonzalez will likely see additional looks at shortstop.
