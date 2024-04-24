Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Kiner-Falefa will head to the bench Wednesday after reaching base four times while making a pair of starts at third base in the first two games of the series. Ernie Clement will spell Kiner-Falefa at the hot corner.
