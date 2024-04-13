Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

Getting the start at third base and batting eighth, Kiner-Falefa took Tyler Kinley deep in the ninth inning, although the Blue Jays were in a 12-2 hole at the time. The utility player has already made appearances in six games at second base and eight games at the hot corner, batting .306 (11-for-36) through 13 contests with one homer, one steal, three RBI and four runs.