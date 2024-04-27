Kiner-Falefa is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Kiner-Falefa will retreat to the bench after going 1-for-4 in the series opener Friday. Righty-hitting Ernie Clement will start at third base Saturday and bat eighth against Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow.
