Kiner-Falefa isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Saturday's game against the Nationals.
Kiner-Falefa went 1-for-3 during Friday's series opener, and he'll get a breather Saturday against Jake Irvin and the Nats. Justin Turner will pick up a start at third base while Daniel Vogelbach serves as Toronto's DH and bats sixth.
